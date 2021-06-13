Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.44. 514,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,173,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

