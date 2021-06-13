Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 18,160 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 398,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.33. 12,928,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

