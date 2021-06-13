Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,135 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 131,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. 6,245,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

