Grin Price Hits $0.37 (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Grin has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.13 or 0.06474020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.10 or 0.01573493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00441791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00150839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00673957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00445457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,686,700 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

