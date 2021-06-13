Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 40,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 86,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -654.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.