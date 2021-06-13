Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon Sells 835,278 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $33.14 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.36.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

