Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.