Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of GPM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 85,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,415. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

