Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of GPM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 85,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,415. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
