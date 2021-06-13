GXChain Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,314,977 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.