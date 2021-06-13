Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HSNGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.