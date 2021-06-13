Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

