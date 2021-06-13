Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 102,300 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.