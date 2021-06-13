Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $187.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

