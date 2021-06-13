Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB opened at $170.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

