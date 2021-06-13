Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.