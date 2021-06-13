Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.18. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

