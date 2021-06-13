Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

