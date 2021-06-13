Hartline Investment Corp Sells 55,124 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

