Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

HWBK stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.