Head-To-Head Contrast: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

23.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 182.07 $75.34 million N/A N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.0%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.