Head to Head Review: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.46% 6.87% 4.65%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.50 -$15.12 million $0.08 76.13 Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.98 $66.17 million $1.88 14.36

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.