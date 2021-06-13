Head to Head Review: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CEMIG and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.89 billion 1.00 $555.62 million N/A N/A Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Volatility & Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.98, suggesting that its share price is 698% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEMIG and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.91%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CEMIG beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

