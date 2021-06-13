Head to Head Review: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

26.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 9.07 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 37.01 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -52.39

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akerna and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.30%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Skillz.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillz beats Akerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.