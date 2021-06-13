Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

