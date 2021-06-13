Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $174.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

