HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

HDELY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. 29,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,711. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

