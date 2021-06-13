Henrik Fisker Sells 22,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FSR opened at $18.64 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

