Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $61.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $63.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,396 shares of company stock worth $388,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

