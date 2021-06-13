HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,309 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 81,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,611,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

