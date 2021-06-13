HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.