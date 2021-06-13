HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,801 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,300,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

