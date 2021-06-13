HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $830,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,040 shares of company stock worth $7,306,833. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEM stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

