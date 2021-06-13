HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 216,545 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

MUI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

