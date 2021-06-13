HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC reduced its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. HMN Financial comprises 4.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.10% of HMN Financial worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

HMNF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

