Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

