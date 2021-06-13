Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $11.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.72 million and $601,878.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,207,621 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.