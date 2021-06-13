Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders have acquired 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $285,092 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

