Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90. Insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDSN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 173,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,869. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $121.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

