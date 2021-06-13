Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

