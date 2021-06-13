Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $287,614.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

