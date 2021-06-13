I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 469,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

