IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 54.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 94.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.