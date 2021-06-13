IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

IBEX opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.46 million and a PE ratio of -53.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

