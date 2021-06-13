IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $6,814,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.