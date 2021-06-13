IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $220.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.86. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

