iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of iliad stock remained flat at $$162.20 during trading on Friday. iliad has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.