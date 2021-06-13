iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Up 109.7% in May

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$162.20 during midday trading on Friday. iliad has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

