Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Update

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRN remained flat at $$4.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. Immuron has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.