Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

