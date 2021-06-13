Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $118.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.15 million and the highest is $121.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $510.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 141,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,689. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

